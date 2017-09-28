Pelham Chamber gears up for annual Wildlife Festival - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Pelham Chamber gears up for annual Wildlife Festival

PELHAM, GA (WALB) -

The Pelham Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for the annual Wildlife Festival.

Organizers said the event at Freedom Park usually brings in about 10,000 people. 

The event kicks off with a barbecue contest Friday, October 6th.

That Saturday there will be vendors with all types of the food and fun activities for kids and families from 10 to 4.

"It's very exciting, definitely gets the buzz in our community.Also for our small town to have that many people here in one weekend is exciting. A lot of our downtown stores have great sales that weekend," said Caitlyn Hatcher, Executive Director, Pelham Chamber.

The chamber staff said there are still spots available for the barbecue contest if folks want to sign up!

For more information, you can visit the Pelham Chamber Facebook Page.

