Pelham Roses Express to host Grand Opening event - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Pelham Roses Express to host Grand Opening event

PELHAM, GA (WALB) -

Exciting news for folks in Mitchell County, the Roses Express is now open for business!

The store held a soft opening this past weekend for its new location at 290 West Railroad St.

An official grand opening celebration is planned for Saturday, September 30th from 9 am to 9 pm, including a ribbon cutting and a performance from the Pelham High School Band.

Employees said it's exciting to see how busy the store so has been the past several days.

"The City of Pelham and surrounding towns have been great, very gracious with anything we would want. I could ask for a better support from the community. I'm proud of my team and everything they have done for this store" said James King, District #53 Manager for Roses

The store is doing giveaways every day up until the Grand Opening Event. 

You can RSVP for the Roses Grand Opening Event for the chance to win one of eight hot items from Roses Express here.

