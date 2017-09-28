Three Cordele commission seats contested for November election - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Three Cordele commission seats contested for November election

CORDELE, GA (WALB) -

A Crisp County election official said Thursday she hopes for a higher voter turnout for the November municipal election, because the Cordele City Commission has three seats up for re-election, all of which are contested.

Incumbent Royce Reeves, Sr., Ulysses Morgan, Jr., and Bernard Fenn are running for Cordele City Commissioner - Ward 2.

Incumbent Jeanie Bartee and Isaac H. Owens are running for Cordele City Commissioner - Ward 3.

Incumbent Zack H. Wade, John Wiggins, Ricky B. Redding, and Ricky Dawson, Jr., are running for Cordele City Commissioner at Large (Chairman).

The Crisp County Elections Office also extended its hours for early voting, which starts October 16th.

The offices will now open at 8 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. for early, in-person voting. 

According to Crisp County Elections Supervisor Becky Perkins, that will help those who get off work at 5 p.m.

"It's more convenient and less waiting when you can come and vote early," said Perkins. "You won't forget on Election Day, so it's really a good service we offer."

The City of Arabi has two council seats up for re-election. Incumbent Curtis Ezell is up for re-election for Arabi City Council Post 1. Incumbent Alan R. Douglas is up for re-election for Arabi City Council Post 2.

Everyone in Crisp County will see SPLOST on the ballot on November 7. However, Perkins said if it passes, it will not raise taxes. This is simple a renewal vote, so the people of Crisp County will decide whether to renew the one-cent SPLOST sales tax.

