Thomas Co. pre-k students celebrate Healthy Habits Day - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Pre-K students in South Georgia are learning the importance of eating healthy.

Hand in Hand primary school students in Thomas County visited the YMCA and Harveys Supermarket Thursday morning.

Students participated in Zumba and Gymnastics classes.

They then went to the grocery store to pick out healthy food items to eat during snack time.

"I am having so much fun, they are playing my favorite music, I get to play in the ball pit its so much fun. I've heard they enjoy the gymnastics part because they get to play on an obstacle course," said Jesse Norman, Pre-K teacher.

Teachers said the purpose of the field trip was to start showing young students healthy habits at an early age.

