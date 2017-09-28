Thomas Co. pre-k students celebrate Healthy Habits Day - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Thomas Co. pre-k students celebrate Healthy Habits Day - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Thomas Co. pre-k students celebrate Healthy Habits Day

Pre-K students in South Georgia are learning the importance of eating healthy. (Source: WALB) Pre-K students in South Georgia are learning the importance of eating healthy. (Source: WALB)
THOMAS CO., GA (WALB) -

Pre-K students in South Georgia are learning the importance of eating healthy. 

Hand in Hand primary school students in Thomas County visited the YMCA and Harveys Supermarket Thursday morning.

Students participated in Zumba and Gymnastics classes.

They then went to the grocery store to pick out healthy food items to eat during snack time.

"I am having so much fun, they are playing my favorite music, I get to play in the ball pit its so much fun. I've heard they enjoy the gymnastics part because they get to play on an obstacle course," said Jesse Norman, Pre-K teacher.

Teachers said the purpose of the field trip was to start showing young students healthy habits at an early age.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Cordele ministry takes donations to TX for Harvey victims

    Cordele ministry takes donations to TX for Harvey victims

    Thursday, September 28 2017 4:37 PM EDT2017-09-28 20:37:49 GMT
    (Source: Hand of Hope)(Source: Hand of Hope)

    A crew of South Georgians returned Thursday from Texas.

    More >>

    A crew of South Georgians returned Thursday from Texas.

    More >>

  • Moultrie leaders announce plans for future downtown growth

    Moultrie leaders announce plans for future downtown growth

    Thursday, September 28 2017 4:09 PM EDT2017-09-28 20:09:41 GMT
    Moultrie leaders said they are excited to see growth in the downtown area. (Source: WALB)Moultrie leaders said they are excited to see growth in the downtown area. (Source: WALB)

    Moultrie leaders said they are excited to see growth in the downtown area. Over the past year, several new stores have opened in the downtown square. There have also been several projects completed, adding enchancements to this area, such as a pocket park. 

    More >>

    Moultrie leaders said they are excited to see growth in the downtown area. Over the past year, several new stores have opened in the downtown square. There have also been several projects completed, adding enchancements to this area, such as a pocket park. 

    More >>

  • Pelham Chamber gears up for annual Wildlife Festival

    Pelham Chamber gears up for annual Wildlife Festival

    Thursday, September 28 2017 3:57 PM EDT2017-09-28 19:57:08 GMT
    The Pelham Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for the annual Wildlife Festival. (Source: WALB)The Pelham Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for the annual Wildlife Festival. (Source: WALB)

    The Pelham Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for the annual Wildlife Festival. Organizers said the event at Freedom Park usually brings in about 10,000 people. 

    More >>

    The Pelham Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for the annual Wildlife Festival. Organizers said the event at Freedom Park usually brings in about 10,000 people. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly