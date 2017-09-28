GA voter registration deadline set for Oct. 10 - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

The Georgia Secretary of State office now has an app you can download on your phone or tablet. (Source: GA SOS)

The deadline to register to vote in the November election is Tuesday, October 10. (Source: WALB)

The deadline is quickly approaching to register to vote in November municipal elections in Georgia. You have to get that done by Tuesday, October 10.

You can enter your first initial, last name, date of birth, and the county you live in to check if you are registered.

If you aren't registered, you can register on the app as well.

On the app, you can also find your polling place and where you can vote early.

Early in-person voting starts October 16th across the state.

Georgia municipal elections are Tuesday November 7, 2017.

To download the app for iPhones, click here. To download the app on Google Play, click here.

You can also register to vote here: https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do

