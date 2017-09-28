Marine mentors help Albany students - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

The Marine Corps Logistic Base's Mentors in Action volunteers are back at it! It's their third year working with area schools to mentor troubled children.

Right now, the group is made up of Marines who spend time with youth at various schools throughout the community, including Dougherty High School and Albany Middle School.

First Sergeant John Horsley tells us they started the program as a way to give back to the community.

"Marines come from all walks of life," said Horsley. "We come from everywhere and troubled backgrounds sometimes, and we just want to give back. The satisfaction comes from being able to help those kids in areas they might not be used to."

Horsley says they need more mentors to help out with the program. He's looking for positive roll models to help make a difference for these children.

