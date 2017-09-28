MCLB yard sale happens Saturday - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

The yard sale is in the parking lot (Source: WALB)

With beautiful weather coming to South Georgia, folks at MCLB Albany will hold their annual Yard Sale this weekend, and it is open to the public

The event will be held in the parking lot outside the main gate, on Fleming Road.

Marine Corps families will sell items Saturday from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

They encourage residents to come out and support the Marine Corps.

"You can bring items you would like to put on sale or you may see some items you may want to purchase," said Sgt. Richard Bailey.

Proceeds from the Yard sale will go to the 2017 Marine Corps Birthday Ball.

