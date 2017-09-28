Man arrested after wrecking on US 19 - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Traffic was backed up briefly on Highway 19, but is moving once again

The accident happened around 1:30 in Mitchell County, between Baconton and Camilla, in the southbound side, according to Sgt. Culpepper with GSP.

36-year-old Anthony Torres of Adel lost control of his truck and ran into the median, where it rolled over. He was taken to Phoebe Putney.

The trooper says that alcohol was a contributing factor.

A deputy said he talked to Torres scene, and it was obvious he was impaired.

