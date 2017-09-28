DCP investigates multiple car break-ins - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Multiple cars were broken into on the western part of Dougherty County (Source: WALB)

Dougherty County Police are investigating multiple car break-ins on the western part of the county.

Police said someone smashed the windows of two cars late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

It happened on the 200 blocks of Byron Plantation and Stonegate.

The victims were smart and didn't have any valuables in their cars.

One of the victims, who did not want to go on camera, said he'll keep valuables out of his car, but he'll keep his doors unlocked.

That way, he won't have to pay for a new window if this happens again.

