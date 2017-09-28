Valdosta authorities search for armed robber

About 9:20 Wednesday night, September 27, Valdosta Police and Lowndes County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an armed robbery call at the Dollar General on Madison Highway.

Officers found that the employees had been tied up. They were freed and found to be uninjured.

They said that an African American man, approximately 20-30 years of age, approximately 5' 9" and weighing approximately 160 pounds, went inside with a firearm, and demanded money.

He got some cash and ran away.

The investigation is active, and detectives are currently going through evidence to identify the criminal.

"If anyone has knowledge of this incident, they are asked to please contact the Valdosta Police Department," said VPD Lieutenant Adam Bembry.

