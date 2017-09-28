Valdosta Police arrest juvenile for shooting

On Wednesday September 13, 2017 about 1:00 in the morning, Valdosta Police Officers were investigating gunshots around Deborah Drive, when they were notified that a woman on East Park Avenue told 911 that her son had been shot.

VPD Officers responded, and provided first aid until paramedics could get there.

The teen told them that he and his friends were out riding around the neighborhood, when an unknown person began shooting in the 2200 block of Deborah Drive.

Through the investigation, detectives were able to develop a suspect, which turned out to be another juvenile, 16.

The case was turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) who arrested the juvenile and took him over to a Regional Juvenile Detention Center (RYDC).

"The Valdosta Police Department points to this case as just the most recent example of juveniles wandering the streets during the middle of the night and getting involved in serious crimes," said VPD Lieutenant Adam Bembry. "In this incident, a mother nearly lost her juvenile son who was the victim in this crime, and another mother now has her juvenile son facing Aggravated Assault charges."

