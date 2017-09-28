VPD issues lookout for wanted man

Over the past several weeks, the Valdosta Police Department’s Narcotics Unit has received numerous citizen complaints of illegal narcotics sales, gang activity, and weapons violations, in the 700 block of East Brookwood Drive.

After an investigation, they served a search warrant in the 700 block of East Brookwood Drive, where Allen Dowling was sitting in his vehicle in the driveway. When they tried to arrest him, Dowling drove the car towards them, almost striking a detective and two police vehicles.

Lowndes County Sheriff’s Deputies found his car abandoned in the county.

Detectives searched the residence and recovered tools indicative of narcotic sales, a handgun, alpha-PVP, powder and crack cocaine, and marijuana.

They are looking for Allen Dowling now, and detectives are asking for assistance.

He is wanted for:

Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute (FELONY)

Possession with Intent to Distribute within 1000’ of a park (3 counts) (FELONY)

Possession with intent to Distribute within 1000’ of a Housing Authority (3 Counts) (FELONY)

Criminal Attempt to Sell a Schedule 1 Narcotic (FELONY)

Use of a Communication Facility for a Drug Transaction (FELONY)

Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer (FELONY)

Possession of Tools for the Commission of Crime (FELONY)

Possession of a firearm by a Convicted Felon (FELONY)

And Multiple traffic violations.

"This subject should be considered dangerous. If anyone has contact or knows the whereabouts of the suspect, they are asked to call 911 immediately," said VPD Lieutenant Adam Bembry.

