Most Wanted: Dontavious "Chico" Canidate

Dougherty County Police are searching for a suspected ATV thief.

Investigators say 19-year-old Dontavious "Chico" Canidate is one of three men accused of stealing John Deere Gators from a Dougherty County business.

The crime was captured on surveillance camera August 12 at Wright's Turf Farm.

Right now warrants are out for Canidate's arrest on three counts of theft by taking.

If you know where Canidate is, call CrimeStoppers at 229-436-TIPS or Dougherty County Police at 229-430-6600.

