News to know for Thursday

Live video from WALB News 10 is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WALB News 10 is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Clients of Popular Bank of Puerto Rico wait in line at the Carolina Shopping Court branch to withdraw cash from their accounts (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

Good morning. Here is what you need to know to start your day.

PLAYBOY FOUNDER HUGH HEFNER DIES AT 91

Media mogul Hugh Hefner died at age 91 Wednesday after decades as the face of the men's magazine Playboy, which he founded in 1953. Hefner became known for his trademark smoking jacket, pipe and endless string of girlfriends – usually more than one at a time – while expanding his media empire into nearly every cultural facet imaginable and helping to further the careers of innumerable women after they appeared in the magazine's pages.

FATAL WRECK IN THOMAS COUNTY

One person was killed in a crash in Thomas County Wednesday night when a car and a semi-truck collided. Georgia State Patrol troopers said the crash happened at Maddox Road and State Route 188 in Thomas County. It was reported by a call to Thomas County 911 just before 8:30 p.m. Troopers said their special reconstruction investigators and motor carrier officers are on the way to investigate the crash.

MULTIPLE ARRESTS AFTER TIFT CO. SCHOOL FIGHT

Eight students were arrested, and a school resource police officer was injured in a violent school fight at Tift County High School. Video of that fight is going viral on social media. Tifton Police said the fight is still under investigation. According to Tift County High School, the fight happened before school Tuesday morning. In the video, two male students are fighting when the police officer grabs them, trying to stop the fight. All three fall to the ground and students quickly surround them. Investigators would not release the officer's name but they said he was taken to the hospital. He suffered serious arm and knee injuries and is now awaiting MRI results to determine the extent of his injuries. He could possibly be facing surgery. Investigators said eight students were arrested on charges of affray and battery.

MONEY IS RUNNING OUT IN STORM-HIT PUERTO RICO

First, Hurricane Maria knocked out power and water to Puerto Rico. Then diesel fuel, gas and water became scarce. Now, it's money. The aftermath of the powerful storm has resulted in a near-total shutdown of the U.S. territory's economy that could last for weeks and has many people running seriously low on cash and worrying that it will become even harder to survive on this storm-ravaged island. There are long lines at the banks that are open with reduced hours or the scattered ATMs that are operational amid an island-wide power outage and near total loss of telecommunications. Many people are unable to work or run their businesses because diesel to run generators is in short supply or they can't spend all day waiting for gas to fill their car

Watch Today in Georgia at 5 and 6 a.m. for these stories and more.

Mobile users: You can stream Today in Georgia by tapping "Watch WALB live" in the app or by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!