Man arrested in Lowndes Co. for cocaine possession

The Valdosta Police Department is reminding officers and people to use caution when encountering someone under the influence.

Lieutenant Adam Bembry said de-escalation is always the first step when encountering someone who could possibly be under the influence.

Isaiah McDonald is facing charges of possession of cocaine and tools for the commission of a crime.

Wednesday, a police officer recognized McDonald from an outstanding warrant.

He was wandering down the 700 block of S. Patterson St. around 1 p.m.

Police said once they approached him, he appeared to be on drugs.

"Anytime you're dealing with someone that may not be in their right mind or may be under the influence of something, which we encounter almost daily," said Lieutenant Bembry. "If not multiple times a day, we train our officers to get the subject to relax."

Bembry said that McDonald began sweating a lot was very anxious once police arrived.

"These are classic signs that someone is under the influence," said Lieutenant Bembry.

Bembry said as officers spoke to him, he tried to put something in his mouth.

McDonald was taken into custody after that.

Bembry said that this scenario played out better than most could have.

If anyone encounters someone under the influence, they should stay away and call police.

"Tell us exactly what you're seeing, do not approach the subject, let the emergency services deal with it," said Lieutenant Bembry.

Lieutenant Adam Bembry said McDonald could also be facing charges for tampering with evidence.

Police will test McDonald for drugs.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!