Valdosta hosts third annual Movies in the Park

Grab your popcorn and lawn chairs because Valdosta Lowndes Parks and Recreation will be holding its third annual movies in the park this weekend.

This Saturday they will be showing "Facing the Giants" at 7:30 p.m. at Drexel Park.

It's the first of many movie nights scheduled for the fall season.

Monsters Inc., Moana, The Santa Clause, and How the Grinch Stole Christmas are also on the books for October, November, and December.

Program Coordinator Rachel Salyards said these movie nights are a great way to get families out to enjoy the beautiful parks throughout Valdosta.

"It's nice to be able to bring some of these movies back, bring some classics back and make it a big family event in the parks and get people out into the parks and enjoy the different settings," said Salyards.

Every movie that is shown at a park is free to anyone who wants to come.

Concessions will also be available for those that don't bring snacks.

