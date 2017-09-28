SOWEGA Council on Aging celebrates 'National Active Aging Week'

This week is 'National Active Aging Week,' and the Southwest Georgia Council on Aging is holding events throughout the week.

On Wednesday, the council hosted a river walk along the Albany riverfront park.

Seniors participated in a half mile and 1 mile "fun walk."

All the events were free for seniors.

Organizers said the event and others like it help people stay active.

"And just ways to get active through our agency a lot of our things are free for the public so there is just so much going on, and we just want the community to know about it," said Wellness Director Robin McCord.

The council also offered free blood checks for seniors.

