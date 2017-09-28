Albany police investigate aggravated assault

Albany police are investigating an aggravated assault.

It happened early Tuesday morning around 2:00 on the 200 block of Ingleside Drive.

The victims said someone fired shots at their home while they were on the front porch.

They also told police their children were inside the home at the time.

If you have any information, you're asked to call CrimeStoppers at 436-TIPS.

