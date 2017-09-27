Cinderella opera-style to debut at Municipal Auditorium for one night only

More entertainment is coming to the Albany Municipal Auditorium, but this time it's Cinderella, opera style!

The Albany Area Arts Council recently raised enough sponsorship funding to bring Peach State Opera Company to perform Cinderella for the first time ever.

It's a classical opera but the company actually performs it in English.

There are also some big differences from the traditional Disney version.

For instance, there's a wicked stepfather instead of a stepmother.

And Cinderella loses a bracelet as opposed to the classic slipper.

"Is really well suited to music because of the acoustics and the design of it. So I think an Opera is going to be a very beautiful thing to hear there. Another thing is the mission of Albany Area Arts Council is uniting our community through the arts and humanities," said Executive Director Nicole Williams.

The Albany Area Arts Council teamed up with community partners to help sell reduced price tickets for Cinderella.

Many of those groups will be using the tickets toward fundraisers for their own organizations.

You can see Cinderella at the Albany Municipal Auditorium on October 7th.

Tickets cost $20.

