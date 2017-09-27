ABAC holds immigration panel for students to voice concerns

Deigo Escbar speaking about what DACA is to him. (Source: WALB)

A panel forum was held on ABAC's campus to discuss the importance of immigration issues Wednesday night.

They brought up issues that immigrants are here in southwest Georgia contributing to the community.

Diego Escbar is an immigrant from Mexico and has been living in the United States since he was 5.

He's also a DACA recipient. He said this panel is extremely important to him because it affects him directly.

"We're like everyone else. We are peaceful people. We want to contribute in whatever way possible to the community because that's what we feel is most important," said Escbar.

Escbar said the point he hopes people take away from Wednesday's panel is that immigrants are more than what meets the eye.

