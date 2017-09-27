Boys & Girls Club of Albany beefs up fleet with 29-passenger bus

The Boys & Girls Club of Albany will be providing safer transportation for its kids.

The organization recently bought a new 29-passenger bus.

After receiving a $75,000 grant from Sabal Trail earlier this year, $25,000 of it was used to purchase the bus.

Staff said the new bus will allow the organization to be more efficient with its services.

Before, staff used a 15-passenger van.

The new bus will have the latest safety features.

"We're trying to be a good steward of our donors and our investors' money and also provide our young people with the highest quality of services that we can, not only just in terms of our services but also in terms of our equipment and facilities," CEO Marvin Laster remarked.

The Boys & Girls Club of Albany hopes to upgrade all of their fleet vans to 29-passenger buses or larger.

