ABAC candlelight vigil held for DACA students

Nearly 100 people showed up to the ABAC campus in Tifton Wednesday night for a student-led candlelight vigil, bringing support and awareness to immigration issues in South Georgia.

The vigil was in support of the students living now in the United States protected by DACA.

DACA stands for The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program which currently protects nearly 800,000 undocumented immigrants from deportation.

Students and teachers at ABAC want to let the DACA students know they are supporting them.

Students voiced their concerns that President Trump could remove the Obama-era policy, which would mean that they could be deported.

"They want to go to school and get their education. I don't think it's fair. I think it's something that really needs to be reevaluated and a lot of people don't shed light on the situation with the DACA students," said Laura Agundis.

It was a short vigil this evening that only lasted a few minutes.

It began in prayer and the vigil ended with everyone chanting "we are here and we aren't leaving."

They announced there will be counselors available for students if they want to speak about their concerns.

