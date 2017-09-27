8 students arrested, 1 school officer injured in Tift Co. High School fight

8 students were arrested and a school officer was injured after a fight at Tift County High School on Tuesday. (Source: Facebook)

Eight students were arrested, and a school resource police officer was injured in a violent school fight at Tift County High School.

Video of that fight is going viral on social media.

Tifton Police said the fight is still under investigation.

According to Tift County High School, the fight happened before school Tuesday morning.

In the video, two male students are fighting when the police officer grabs them, trying to stop the fight. All three fall to the ground and students quickly surround them.

Investigators would not release the officer's name but they said he was taken to the hospital. He suffered serious arm and knee injuries and is now awaiting MRI results to determine the extent of his injuries. He could possibly be facing surgery.

Investigators said eight students were arrested on charges of affray and battery.

The cause of the fight is still under investigation.

Tift County High School released the following statement about the incident:

The safety of our students is always our main concern. Our school resource officer and school staff handled the incident quickly and efficiently. All students involved in the fight have been disciplined according to our Code of Conduct. Any further charges and punishments are part of an investigation by local law enforcement officials.

On social media, a number of parents are saying they are upset they were not informed of the brawl in a timely manner.

Investigators said Tift County High School was calm on Wednesday, with no incidents.

