Three Albany teens indicted in violent armed robbery

Three Albany teens are indicted for shooting an East Albany man in the head while robbing him last year.

Marcus Bradley, 18, Demondarius Hicks, and Shoteick Rogers were all indicted by the Dougherty County Grand Jury Wednesday for armed robbery, aggravated assault, and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

The three are charged with shooting Scott Senn on December 4th about 3 in the morning in the parking lot of the Luxury Inn on Thornton Drive.

Senn was shot in the head, but survived.

His girlfriend told Police he found drugs in the bushes at the motel and was shot while trying to leave.

