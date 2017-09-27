Thomas Co. semi-truck wreck victim ID'ed

On Wednesday September 13, 2017 about 1:00 in the morning, Valdosta Police Officers were investigating gunshots around Deborah Drive, when they were notified that a woman on East Park Avenue told 911 that her son had been shot.More >>
VPD said that Allen Dowling drove a car towards police, almost striking a detective and two police vehicles. He is on the run.More >>
One person was killed in a crash in Thomas County Wednesday night when a car and a semi-truck collided.More >>
Sedricka Nicole White was wanted for questioning in the homicides of Jessica Bryant, 28, and Jimmy Jackson, 34.More >>
The Valdosta Police Department is reminding officers and people to use caution when encountering someone under the influence. Lieutenant Adam Bembry said de-escalation is always the first step when encountering someone who could possibly be under the influence.More >>
