Thomas Co. semi-truck wreck victim ID'ed

One person was killed in a crash in Thomas County Wednesday night when a car and a semi-truck collided.

Troopers say 41-year-old Kristie Miller of Thomasville was killed when her car collided with a semi-truck on Maddox Road and State Route 188.

It was reported by a call to Thomas County 911 just before 8:30 p.m.

Troopers said their special reconstruction investigators and motor carrier officers are on the way to investigate the crash.

