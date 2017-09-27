Thomas Co. semi-truck wreck victim ID'ed - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Thomas Co. semi-truck wreck victim ID'ed

(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
THOMAS CO., GA (WALB) -

One person was killed in a crash in Thomas County Wednesday night when a car and a semi-truck collided.

Troopers say 41-year-old Kristie Miller of Thomasville was killed when her car collided with a semi-truck on Maddox Road and State Route 188.

It was reported by a call to Thomas County 911 just before 8:30 p.m.

Troopers said their special reconstruction investigators and motor carrier officers are on the way to investigate the crash.  

