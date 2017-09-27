1 dead in Thomas County wreck involving car and semi-truck

One person was killed in a crash in Thomas County Wednesday night when a car and a semi-truck collided.

Georgia State Patrol troopers said the crash happened at Maddox Road and State Route 188 in Thomas County.

It was reported by a call to Thomas County 911 just before 8:30 p.m.

Troopers said their special reconstruction investigators and motor carrier officers are on the way to investigate the crash.

This is a developing story and WALB will update the information as details come in.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!