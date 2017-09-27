1 dead in Thomas County wreck involving car and semi-truck

A Georgia Department of Public Health study found that a Ben Hill County baseball field did not contain dangerous amounts of lead.More >>
Dougherty County students and faculty are being rewarded for their efforts to help save the environment.More >>
Dougherty County's former superintendent admits he should have dealt with allegations of sexual misconduct by a school administrator differently.More >>
A new Albany restaurant is close to finalizing a deal that will make it the first dining option in downtown with evening hours.More >>
During a time when charitable contributions can be tough to come by for non-profits, employees at one South Georgia bank are ramping up their United Way campaign.More >>
