H-O-R-S-E fundraiser to benefit Christian Kitchen

What started as a friendly game of H-O-R-S-E, has developed into a major fundraiser for a Fitzgerald charity.More >>
A Georgia Department of Public Health study found that a Ben Hill County baseball field did not contain dangerous amounts of lead.More >>
Dougherty County students and faculty are being rewarded for their efforts to help save the environment.More >>
Dougherty County's former superintendent admits he should have dealt with allegations of sexual misconduct by a school administrator differently.More >>
A new Albany restaurant is close to finalizing a deal that will make it the first dining option in downtown with evening hours.More >>
