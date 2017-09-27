H-O-R-S-E fundraiser to benefit Christian Kitchen

The game has grown over the years (Source: WALB)

What started as a friendly game of H-O-R-S-E, has developed into a major fundraiser for a Fitzgerald charity.

The Christian Kitchen is hosting its fifth annual Horsing Around competition next week.

Participants play the basketball game against each other.

Those in attendance wager canned goods and money on who they think will win.

All the donations end up benefiting the Christian Kitchen.

"It started out kind of as a lark. Then, it got serious," said Executive Director of the Christian Kitchen Steve O'Neal. "You wouldn't believe all these people cheering. Last year, one of them had some cheerleaders with their name on their sweatshirts."

This year two students representing the arts council and Community Bank will face off against each other.

The fundraiser is free to watch. It will be held on Friday, October 6, at 8:30 a.m. in the Fitzgerald High School gym.

