Schools receive monetary reward for recycling

Bruce Bowles is the principal for Radium Springs Elementary School. (Source: WALB)

KADB presented checks to two schools in Dougherty County. (Source: WALB)

Dougherty County students and faculty are being rewarded for their efforts to help save the environment.

On Wednesday Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful presented checks for $250 each to two schools.

Lamar Reese Magnet School of the Arts and Radium Elementary School recycled the most paper last year.

KADB collects the school's paper and weighs it at the end of each year.

Radium Elementary school's principal Bruce Bowles said recycling is a lesson within itself.

"We're all about teaching the kids life lessons and stuff that they can learn from," said Bowles.

The money will go towards activities for students at Radium Elementary School.

