Crisp County's $1 million weight room renovations nearing finish

The undefeated record isn't the only thing for Crisp County football to be excited about this fall.

The Cougars expect their new and improved weight room to be complete in just a couple weeks.

The nearly $1 million project will triple the old facility in size to to 5,500 square feet.

Crisp County athletics will enjoy all new weights and equipment in their state of the art weight room.

"All the weights are ordered and everything, we're just waiting for everything to come in and the flooring is coming in this week," said Crisp County football coach Brad Harber. "We're really excited about it. It's something for many years our students will enjoy."

For now the Cougars are still lifting weights outside.

It hasn't slowed them down. they're 4-0 and will travel to brooks county Friday night.

2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!