WALB ALBANY AREA PLAYER OF THE WEEK (9/27/17): 6 TD day for James Thomas

At every level having a quarterback who can make plays with his arm as well as his legs is a huge advantage.

That's what Mitchell County's James Thomas created Saturday night earning him the Albany-Area high school football player of the week.

Thomas was all over the highlight reel in the win over Terrell County.

He carried the ball nine times for 112 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

The sophomore quarterback was also accurate.

Thomas went 8 for 10 through the air, amassing 124 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

He had six touchdowns for the Eagles in a 47-0 shutout of the Green Wave.

Terrell County had no answer for No. 6 out at Centennial Stadium.

"Saturday night was an explosive game," said Thomas. "Came out and executed with my team. Winning this award from WALB it means a lot to me because it could've been any other person."

The eagles are riding an 4-game win streak, all in the region.



They continue region play Friday night at Randolph-Clay.