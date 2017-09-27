Albany police search for woman wanted for questioning in 2 homicides

Albany police are looking for a woman, wanted for questioning in two separate homicides.

Police said they are looking for Sedricka Nicole White.

She is wanted for questioning in the homicides of Jessica Bryant, 28, and Jimmy Jackson, 34.

Bryant was shot to death inside her Albany home in the 400 block of Cleveland Street while holding her 11-month-old son in October of 2014.

According to Jackson's mother, he disappeared in July of 2015.

Jackson's remains were found in Terrell County in 2015, but they weren't identified as Jackson until August or this year.

White's last known address was in the 2700 block of Spellman Drive in Albany.

Anyone with any information on White's whereabouts is asked to call the Albany Police Department or CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.

