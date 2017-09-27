Albany police locate woman wanted for questioning in 2 homicides

Albany police had been looking for a woman they wanted to question, as they investigate two separate homicides, and Thursday morning, they found her, and are asking her about these deaths.

Sedricka Nicole White was wanted for questioning in the homicides of Jessica Bryant, 28, and Jimmy Jackson, 34.

Bryant was shot to death inside her Albany home in the 400 block of Cleveland Street while holding her 11-month-old son in October of 2014.

MORE:

+Autopsy ordered for Albany woman murdered inside her home

+Neighbors react to South Albany murder

+Albany Police question person of interest in fatal shooting

According to Jimmy Jackson's mother, he disappeared in July of 2015, and his remains were found in Terrell County later that year, but they weren't identified until August or this year.

MORE:

+Family hosts prayer vigil for missing man

+Remains found in 2015 identified as missing Albany man

If you have information on these unsolved cases, call the Albany Police Department or CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!