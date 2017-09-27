Administrator charged with sexual assault, former superintendent says, "We made a mistake"

Dougherty County's former superintendent admits he should have dealt with allegations of sexual misconduct by a school administrator differently.

This comes after cell phone video led to the arrest of the accused administrator.

"We made a mistake," said former Superintendent of the Dougherty County School System Dr. David Mosely. "I will take responsibility for that mistake because it was ultimately on my plate."

Mosely admits he wishes he handled sexual allegations against a school administrator differently years ago.

"Unfortunately we made an error in judgment of not dealing with it earlier. Although I did not have enough facts, I still could have probably chosen to go forward had I known what I know now," said Mosely. "But you can't back up and undot the i's."

Just a few weeks ago, Monroe High School Assistant Principal Horace Bentley was arrested after police said he inappropriately touched a male student.

According to police reports, there is cell phone video of the incident.

That same day, current Superintendent Kenneth Dyer made a recommendation to the school board to fire Bentley.

Students had filed complaints about him before.

In 2014 and 2016, at least two male students came forward saying Bentley inappropriately touched them.

MORE: An in depth look: Allegations of sexual misconduct of a school administrator

In interviews with police, they detailed what happened.

At that time, Dr. Mosely was the superintendent. Mosely said it's not uncommon for students to make allegations against teachers. He said it happens anywhere between 50 and 75 times a year.

"You investigate them all, but the high evidence reveals that normally the teacher is right and the student is wrong. Unfortunately, in this one, the student was right and the teacher was wrong according to the evidence that we have seen so far," explained Mosely.

Emails show top system leaders were aware of the past allegations, but it's unclear if school board members knew.

The board's attorney Tommy Coleman said to his knowledge no one brought the previous allegations before the board.

On Wednesday, Mosely said he never spoke with the board personally, but thought they were told by the assistant superintendent of support services at the time.

As Mosely continues working part-time for the school department, he said he'll continue to give recommendations when asked.

"The advice I give all of our administrators is to do your homework, act swiftly and don't back off of a controversial situation if you think you are right," said Mosely.

At the time, the Dougherty County School System Police conducted an investigation into the allegations put forth by the two male students but did not file charges.

