SunTrust employees ramp up United Way campaign efforts

SunTrust South Georgia employees are ramping up United Way campaign efforts. (Source: WALB)

During a time when charitable contributions can be tough to come by for non-profits, employees at one South Georgia bank are ramping up their United Way campaign.

Forty-six SunTrust South Georgia bank employees at 11 branches want to exceed a $6,000 fundraising goal.

Last year, for the first time in eight years, these employees beat their fundraising goal, thanks to individual employee contributions.

The bank's city president, Chris Misamore, said partnering with United Way is a perfect fit for SunTrust employees.

"There is actually an accountability to receive those United Way dollars, those specific United Way agencies have to do quarterly reporting and an audited yearly reporting to continue receiving funds, so there is a checks and balances in place to make sure the money and funds are going where they need to go," said Misamore.

The employees will be raising money through the end of October.

