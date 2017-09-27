Albany Fish Co. owner 'excited' about possible downtown restaurant

A new Albany restaurant is close to finalizing a deal that will make it the first dining option in downtown with evening hours.

The owner of the popular Albany Fish Company on Dawson Road, Glenn Singletary, confirmed with WALB that he is in talks with the city of Albany.

Singletary said he was excited about the opportunity of opening a new restaurant downtown, but that it was still too early to comment more until a Memorandum of Understanding is signed with the city.

The business is looking to occupy a space in the 100 block of Pine Avenue, right next door to the highly anticipated Pretoria Fields Craft Brewery and down the block from new loft apartments, both are currently under construction.

All of the projects have had some kind of public funding.

"So many downtowns, Macon, Augusta (to name a few) have done the same things. You have got to partner with those that are willing to bring things downtown to get the ball rolling," said City of Albany spokesperson Monique Broughton Knight.

The city manager is negotiating with the Albany Fish Company owner on terms for a Memorandum of Understanding.

This will allow the city to spend up to $623,000 to make necessary renovations to bring the building up to code.

