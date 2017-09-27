FEMA assistance available for Charlton and Coffee counties after Irma

Residents in Charlton and Coffee counties can now apply for FEMA assistance for damage caused by Tropical Storm Irma.

Assistance money may include grants for rental assistance, home repairs, and uninsured property losses.

On September 15, 2017, President Trump announced that federal disaster assistance had been made available for the counties of Camden, Chatham and Glynn.

The counties of Liberty and McIntosh were added to the declaration September 18, 2015. It was later extended to include Charlton and Coffee counties as well.

The quickest way to apply for federal assistance is online at DisasterAssistance.gov or through the FEMA mobile app.

You can also call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Survivors who have a speech disability or hearing loss and use TTY should call 800-462-7585. Multilingual operators are available; press 2 for Spanish or 3 for other languages.

The toll-free numbers are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!