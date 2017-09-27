Luncheon held in Decatur Co. for Irma first responders

More than 150 first responders shared a meal together Wednesday afternoon in Decatur County.

Mills Heating and Cooling from Cairo, Tim Smith and Associates Insurance, Southwind Plantation, First National Bank, and Southwind Pest Control all helped sponsor the luncheon for first responders to say thanks for all of the hard work and hours put in during tropical storm Irma.

Folks from the DNR, Bainbridge, Decatur, Miller, Seminole and Grady County attended.

Organizers said it was nice to do something to show appreciation for these folks.

"We felt like we wanted to show all the first responders of this storm, and the many challenges our police officers, firefighters, and volunteers face each and every day. We wanted to let them know how much we appreciate them being there during this storm," said Tim Smith, Owner, Southwind Plantation

The lunch was held at Southwind Plantation off Tallahassee Highway.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

