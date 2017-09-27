Bainbridge Salvation Army collects donations for Irma relief

The Salvation Army in Bainbridge is collecting supplies to send to those affected by Irma on the East Coast.

It is asking for non-perishable food items, personal hygiene items, and baby supplies.

The supplies will be sent to the Salvation Army in St.Mary's.

Bainbridge Salvation Army staff said they have seen overwhelming local support over the past several weeks and they want to do their part to help out.

"They are doing long-term care over there, and by that, I mean social services. People that have lost their homes, and supplies in their homes," said Director Stacey Warren.

There will be a mass drop-off this Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Bainbridge Service Center on Scott Street.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!