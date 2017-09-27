Bainbridge Salvation Army collects donations for Irma relief

Residents in Charlton and Coffee counties can now apply for FEMA assistance for damage from Tropical Storm Irma.More >>
The Salvation Army in Bainbridge is collecting supplies to send to those affected by Irma on the East Coast.More >>
There have already been fourteen named storms during this season alone, but we could see more, with over two months left in hurricane season.More >>
It's now been just over two weeks since the storm hit. There were about 8,000 outages reported in Decatur County.More >>
Starting next month, firefighters will wear T-shirts with this design on them to show their support for those battling breast cancer, survivors, and those we've lost to the disease.More >>
