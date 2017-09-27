Residents attend first 'Discovery Walk' for Cherokee Park project

The sidewalk will connect to a 14 mile trail that is planned to go throughout different parts of the city. (Source: WALB)

We are learning more about the plans to renovate one of Thomasville's biggest and most used parks.

Cherokee Lake is still being drained, but once that is complete, folks will see construction begin.

A 10 foot sidewalk is being added to the park that will accommodate both walkers and bikers.

The sidewalk will connect to a 14 mile trail that is planned to go throughout different parts of the city.

"We will build the 10 foot trail along the west side of the lake, under the railroad tracks, through the woods, and connect to Reid street and the section that's already built next to the Thomasville high school track," said Jerry Pionessa, City Engineer.

The fishing dock will also be repaired, some trees will be removed, and parts of the boardwalk will be replaced.

