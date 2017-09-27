Salvation Army helps folks recover from Irma

The Salvation Army staff in Bainbridge said they are still lending a helping hand to folks affected by Tropical Storm Irma.

It's now been just over two weeks since the storm hit.

There were about 8,000 outages reported in Decatur County.

The Salvation Army said the extensive power outages caused some folks to lose their frozen food.

"The power was off at the center for about three days, once it was restored we have been busy trying to meet local needs here, basically food," said Stacey Warren, Director.

Salvation Army staff said the Bainbridge office has been busier than normal these past several weeks.

