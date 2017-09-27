Albany firefighters sell, wear shirts for breast cancer awareness

Albany firefighters will soon be sporting new T-shirts, all in an effort to raise breast cancer awareness.

Starting next month, firefighters will wear T-shirts with this design on them to show their support for those battling breast cancer, survivors, and those we've lost to the disease.

These T-shirts are now on sale, and proceeds will go toward Cancer Ties, to help local cancer patients with medical costs and some household expenses.

"We've seen the community come together like never before, and we're hoping that this cause, it may not affect someone personally, but nowadays, everybody has a family member or somebody that they know or love that has been affected by this," said Battalion Chief Kelly Harcrow. "We're hoping that this cause will bring everybody together again, and we can raise as much money as we can for Cancer Ties."

If you'd like to purchase a shirt, you can either call the Albany Fire Department at 229-431-3262 or send an email to sburns@dougherty.ga.us.

Prices are $15 for adult sizes Small through XL and $20 for 2X and larger. Youth sizes are $12.

Order dates are September 26 through October 3.

