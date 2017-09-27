Hurricane season far from over

There have already been fourteen named storms during this season alone, but we could see more, with over two months left in hurricane season.More >>
The Lee County Commission said Tuesday night that Lee County should not be penalized because of bad budget decisions by the Dougherty County Commission.More >>
Officers found Brandon Roy Foster, 34, on the ground, beside a building. He had been shot. He was transported to Memorial Satilla Health where he died from his injuries at approximately 11:50 p.m.More >>
The new principal of Sumter County Middle School is using music in a creative way to make sure his students stick to the right beat.More >>
A high school diploma program in Albany is touting its success of giving dozens of students an alternative to traditional education.More >>
