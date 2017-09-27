Hurricane season far from over

Hurricanes have already caused billions of dollars worth of damage this season. (Source: WALB)

Hurricanes can still form in the Atlantic at the end of the season, but it is not as likely. (Source: Raycom)

The peak of storm season is behind us, but the threat is not over. (Source: Raycom)

The Atlantic hurricane season is over halfway through, but the threat for more storms is far from over.

There have already been fourteen named storms during this season alone, four of those being major hurricanes.

These numbers still have time to increase with over two months left in hurricane season.

For the end of the season, the area of tropical development typically shifts from the Atlantic to the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico.

“Frequently what happens this time of the year is some cold fronts will start to come in to the Gulf of Mexico. Those cold fronts stall, then you have low pressures developing along the front. That helps initiate thunderstorms, then you have the development of a tropical system,” said First Alert Meteorologist Chris Zelman.

Since Hurricane does not end until November 30th, it is important to regularly check the forecast for potential developments.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!