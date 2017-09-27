Waycross man arrested for murder

Tuesday night about 11:00, the Waycross Police Department responded to a 911 call about gunshots, in the 300 Block of Garlington Avenue.

Officers found Brandon Roy Foster, 34, on the ground, beside a building. He had been shot.

He was transported to Memorial Satilla Health where he died from his injuries at approximately 11:50 p.m.

The investigation into the shooting lead the Detective Unit to a suspect, Kiervon A. Hooks, 19.

Hooks was taken into custody and charged with Murder and Aggravated Assault in the case.

No motive for the shooting was released.

