School bus collides with vehicle in Albany

A school bus carrying 22 students collided with another vehicle near Turner Elementary School, about 7:30 Wednesday morning.

The accident happened near the intersection of Sycamore Street and Turner Field Road, when an SUV rear-ended the bus, according to school system officials.

Five students complained of being jarred by the collision, and they were checked out by medical professionals on the scene. Parents who want to take their students home can do so.

The children were in elementary and middle school.

There were no serious injuries reported.

