Lee County investigates child death

Lee County Sheriff's deputies responded to a house on Mayfield Drive early Wednesday just after 4:00 a. m., where a child died.

Officials said they are investigating the death of a 4-year-old.

The call came in at 4:09 from someone inside the house, and EMS was on the scene within three minutes.

The sheriff's office is speaking to residents of the home.

The GBI forensics team was called in to conduct an investigation.

So far, we have no word on a cause of death.

