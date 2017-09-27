Alternative high school diploma program sees growth

A high school diploma program in Albany is touting its success of giving dozens of students an alternative to traditional education.

More than 40 students graduated last year from Catapult Academy and that number continues to grow.

The program is open to students between the ages of 16 and 20. It's contracted with the Dougherty County School System.

Administrators stressed it is not a GED program, but rather an alternative high school diploma program for students. Graduates of the program receive a diploma from their zoned high school.

Area Manager Patricia Jackson said the program is for students who for some reason or another are struggling to keep up in school. She said students in the program come from a wide range of backgrounds. Some have full-time jobs, others have kids, and she said some students just have different academic needs.

The program allows for one-on-one assistance and gives students the opportunity to work at their own pace.

"If you're in high school and you're struggling and you're not going to graduate on time and you have exhausted all efforts at your local high school, then Catapult is a good place to come so that you can catch up and graduate on time," said Jackson.

Students said they valued the family feel of the school.

"I really appreciate Catapult. They gave me so much love. They pushed me to the limit where I need to be and I'm finally a graduate student," said Kyoisha Wright.

"If you just feel like school is just not for me, I need something else, this is the perfect place to come because they'll help you, they'll push you. You'll feel more independent," said Kiara Allen.

More than 160 students are currently enrolled in the program.

Catapult currently has open enrollment. Students can enroll online or by calling (229) 883-8020.

