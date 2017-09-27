Alternative high school diploma program sees growth

A high school diploma program in Albany is touting its success of giving dozens of students an alternative to traditional education.More >>
Supplies and funding are running out for storm cleanup crews who are still hard at work.More >>
Sonic is investigating unusual credit card activity at its restaurants, the GBI is investigating the death of a Terrell Co. Jail inmate, and more.More >>
The Lee County Commission said Tuesday night that Lee County should not be penalized because of bad budget decisions by the Dougherty County Commission.More >>
Albany city leaders approved funding for more training equipment for the Albany Police Department (APD).More >>
