News to know for Wednesday

Good morning. Today is Wednesday, September 27, 2017. Here is what you need to know to start your day.

GBI INVESTIGATES TERRELL CO. JAIL INMATE DEATH

An investigation is underway following the death of a Terrell County jail inmate over the weekend. Santana Denise Johnson, 32, passed away Saturday, although details of her death are limited at this time. The GBI said it received a call around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday from the Terrell County Sheriff's Office to investigate an in-custody death. It is not clear if Johnson died in jail, or in the hospital. According to Johnson's mother, she had been in the jail just over a week and passed away at an area hospital after being transported from the jail. An autopsy is being conducted at the GBI Crime Lab in Macon. Autopsy results are pending.

UNUSUAL CREDIT CARD ACTIVITY AT SONIC

Sonic Corp said Tuesday that its credit card processor notified the company of unusual credit card activity at its drive-in restaurants. The chain was informed that the activity could have affected a number of its payment systems, according to Reuters. The news was first reported by security blog, KrebsonSecurity, who also claimed that the activity could have led to massive amounts of stolen credit and debit card numbers. Sonic has more than 3,600 locations in 45 states across America, but there is no word yet on how many people may have possibly been affected. Credit card numbers are allegedly for sale on the dark web for $25 and $50 each, according to KrebsonSecurity.

VALDOSTA POLICE SEARCH FOR THIRD SUSPECT IN SHOOTING

Valdosta police are on the lookout for a third suspect involved in a Monday night shooting in the 1500 block of Park Avenue. Police responded to several calls of gunshots being fired around 6 p.m. VPD said the victim was walking down the street when three men approached him. One of them began shooting at the victim. VPD identified the suspected shooter as 19-year-old Shedrick Lane. Lane is now in custody. Police identified another suspect, who they did not arrest. Now they're searching for a third suspect. Lieutenant Adam Bembry said they have not been able to find a motive. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Valdosta Police Department.

SUPREME COURT GRANTS TEMPORARY STAY OF EXECUTION IN GEORGIA

The U.S. Supreme Court granted a temporary stay of execution Tuesday night for a Georgia inmate whose attorneys argue that the 59-year-old black man's death sentence was tainted by a juror's racial bias. Keith Leroy Tharpe, known as "Bo," was set to be put to death at 7 p.m. at the state prison by injection of the barbiturate pentobarbital, but the hour came and went as the justices considered his case. Just before 11 p.m., the court announced the temporary stay. The justices will now decide whether to hear Tharpe's case, but it's not immediately clear when that decision will be made. Tharpe was convicted of murder and two counts of kidnapping in the September 1990 slaying of Jaquelyn Freeman.

