APD awarded $62K grant for training equipment

Albany city leaders approved funding for more training equipment for the Albany Police Department.

City commissioners approved a $62,000 grant for APD to upgrade its firearms range.

The range is used by APD, Dougherty County Police, and the Dougherty County Sheriff's Office.

With the new system, the department can add different targets and more realistic scenarios at the range.

It will also add a more flexibility to firearms training.

Chief Michael Persley also gave an update on recruitment and retention during the meeting.

"We did a refocus on our recruiting efforts trying to find good qualified people, opening up our recruiting avenues, going outside of job fairs and local colleges," said Persley.

But instead, Chief Persley will be recruiting in the Southeast states, on military bases and social media.

He's also made changes to speed up the hiring process.

From May through July, the department received 82 applications but only 10 made it to psychological and polygraph exams.

Persley said part of the reasons were many applicants lacked contact information and a good driving and criminal history.

There are currently about 30 entry level openings at APD.

