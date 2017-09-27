Albany Housing Authority discusses restructuring

The Albany Housing Authority board met in executive session Tuesday night to discuss restructuring their organization.

The executive director of the Housing Authority said many other organizations in other Georgia cities are restructuring their business model to more of a private business-entrepreneurship type.

Officials said many housing authorities, including Albany, are struggling because of limited federal funding and they want to spend every dollar efficiently.

"That is to ensure that the funding we do receive and the income that is coming in is managed well," said Housing Executive Director Roman Velasquez. "So we can continue to provide the services, the much-needed services, to our residents."

The board also discussed in executive session the proposed full buyout of the 13-year-old Ashley Riverside homes.

