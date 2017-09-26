City leaders approve $40K grant to help homeless find housing

Albany city leaders approved a grant they said will help residents who are homeless find shelter.

City commissioners approved a $40,000 grant during Tuesday's meeting.

The Community and Economic Development Department applied for the grant back in April.

The funding would serve homeless individuals who need permanent, stable housing.

The city has been a recipient of the award for the past few years.

And every year, they partner with local organizations to assist residents with utility deposits and rental payments.

"When we look at some of the challenges that are in our community, we know that homelessness is one of those issues. And so with this funding, we are able to address that need," said Community Economic Development Director Shelena Hawkins.

Last year, the city was able to help 67 individuals who were homeless through the Rapid Re-housing Program.

And since the storms in January, they've served 87 households.

This year, they hope the grant funds will help 30 to 50 residents.

